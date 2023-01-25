StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Educational Development from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Shares of EDUC opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 million, a P/E ratio of -112.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Educational Development during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Educational Development during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Educational Development during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Educational Development by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Educational Development by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

