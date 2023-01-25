StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Educational Development from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.
Educational Development Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of EDUC opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 million, a P/E ratio of -112.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 3.20.
About Educational Development
Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.
