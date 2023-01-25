StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Trading Up 5.8 %
Milestone Scientific stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. Milestone Scientific has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $49.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79.
About Milestone Scientific
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Milestone Scientific (MLSS)
- Qualcomm Gets a Boost from Analysts, but is it Time to Buy?
- EVgo Stock is Charged Up to Ride the EV Adoption Wave
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Verizon Puts In A Bottom
- Can Coty Stock Emerge in 2023 With Upside
- Should You Bet Against The Nasdaq 100 With This Inverse ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.