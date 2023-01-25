StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Trading Up 5.8 %

Milestone Scientific stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. Milestone Scientific has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $49.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company, which patents, designs, and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Medical, and Corporate. The Corporate segment refers to executive management, investor relations, patents, trademarks, licensing agreements, new instruments developments, financing activities, and public company compliance costs.

