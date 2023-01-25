StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:IPDN opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 18.92. Professional Diversity Network has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $4.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 121.26% and a negative net margin of 42.39%.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

