Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of STRM opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 357,200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,868,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

