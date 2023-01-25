Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Monday, November 21st.
Streamline Health Solutions Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of STRM opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.17.
Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.
