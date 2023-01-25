Sundeep G. Reddy Sells 186 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $154.86 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $234.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 553.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.56.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,387 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.