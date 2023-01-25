Susquehanna Increases Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $24.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $22.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “negative” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential downside of 19.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on INTC. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

Intel Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. Intel has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,319,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,343,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,980 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,178,619,000 after purchasing an additional 628,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 26,389,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,214,000 after purchasing an additional 485,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

