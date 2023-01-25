SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Cut to $500.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $600.00 to $500.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 73.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.52.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $288.35 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $198.10 and a twelve month high of $658.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.47.

Insider Activity at SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,910.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 79 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.