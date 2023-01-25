Synchrony Financial Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report issued on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Synchrony Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.02 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

SYF stock opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.43. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

