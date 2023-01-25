Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Syneos Health in a report issued on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Syneos Health’s current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Syneos Health’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.07). Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

SYNH opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $92.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

