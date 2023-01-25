Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TAIT opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter.

Taitron Components Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taitron Components stock. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,855 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp owned 4.20% of Taitron Components worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

Featured Articles

