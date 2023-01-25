Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of TANH stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. Tantech has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $79.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tantech during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Tantech by 21.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 40,178 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tantech in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

