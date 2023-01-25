Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,397 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 275,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after acquiring an additional 107,508 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 42.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth approximately $5,828,000. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $417,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and have sold 28,335 shares valued at $1,286,901. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.13. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.34 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

