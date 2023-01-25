Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its position in Aptiv by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $635,441.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,317,655.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $106.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.32 and its 200-day moving average is $96.22. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $147.05.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.44.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

