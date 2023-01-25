Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.33 Million Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 104.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,296 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Graco were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GGG. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Graco in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tobam bought a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Graco by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graco Trading Up 0.7 %

GGG opened at $67.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.01. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $545.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.45 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 25.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Graco’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GGG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.