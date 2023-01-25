Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.41 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 259.0% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AWK. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

AWK opened at $154.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $173.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.42.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

