Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.44 Million Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.96.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $99.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.57 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.37). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.