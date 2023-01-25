Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,255 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 27,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $158.62 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.74 and a 1 year high of $206.85. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.04 and its 200 day moving average is $149.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 147.11%.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $510,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,602. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $510,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,602. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $1,055,018.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,806 shares in the company, valued at $6,001,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,253 shares of company stock worth $5,179,946 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

