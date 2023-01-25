Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 5,585 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,585 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bunge were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bunge by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 47,910 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Bunge by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Bunge by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 289,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 48,248 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 2.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 407,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,665,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BG opened at $96.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.31. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $128.40.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.43%.

In other Bunge news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $105,666.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.57.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

