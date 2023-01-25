Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.19.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Telecom Italia from €0.24 ($0.26) to €0.20 ($0.22) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. New Street Research raised Telecom Italia from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €0.17 ($0.18) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Telecom Italia from €0.15 ($0.16) to €0.16 ($0.17) in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €0.22 ($0.24) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of Telecom Italia stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18. Telecom Italia has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

