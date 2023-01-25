Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.19.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TIIAY. New Street Research raised Telecom Italia from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €0.17 ($0.18) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Telecom Italia from €0.24 ($0.26) to €0.20 ($0.22) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Telecom Italia from €0.15 ($0.16) to €0.16 ($0.17) in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €0.22 ($0.24) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of Telecom Italia stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. Telecom Italia has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

