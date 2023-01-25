Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,091 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,086 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $143.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The company has a market capitalization of $454.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.02.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Tesla from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Global Equities Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.60.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

