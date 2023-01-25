The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,332,000 after purchasing an additional 901,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 9.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,721,000 after buying an additional 778,269 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,216,000 after buying an additional 290,833 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 449,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,340,000 after acquiring an additional 254,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 51.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 715,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,894,000 after purchasing an additional 242,651 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLX opened at $140.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $175.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $136.92.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

