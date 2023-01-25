The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Stock Performance
Shares of DXYN opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $4.67.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 32.97%.
Institutional Trading of The Dixie Group
About The Dixie Group
The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.
