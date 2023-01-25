The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

Shares of DXYN opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $4.67.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 32.97%.

Institutional Trading of The Dixie Group

About The Dixie Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Dixie Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,248,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in The Dixie Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.