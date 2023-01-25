The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Receives $19.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.78.
NAPA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.
Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Performance
Shares of NAPA opened at $16.78 on Friday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.50.
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.
