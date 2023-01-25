The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Receives $19.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.78.

NAPA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of NAPA opened at $16.78 on Friday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

About Duckhorn Portfolio

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.