The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.78.

NAPA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 31.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 27.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Performance

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

Shares of NAPA opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

