The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $20,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 51.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 79.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,732,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,732,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $190,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,616 shares of company stock worth $2,248,882. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $91.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.29 and a twelve month high of $99.52.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $770.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.71 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as emergency care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The company was founded by Roy E.

