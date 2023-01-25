The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.27.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAIN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. CL King cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.80. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.80 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

