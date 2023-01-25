The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Zimmer Biomet worth $19,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 131.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,410,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,438,000 after buying an additional 3,077,685 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,929,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $938,117,000 after buying an additional 1,062,625 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 489.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,175,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,381,000 after buying an additional 976,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 397.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 532,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,892,000 after acquiring an additional 424,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $125.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.62. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBH. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI cut Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.86.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

