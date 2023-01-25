The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,140 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 379,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $19,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DD shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.79.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $74.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $84.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.71 and its 200-day moving average is $62.05.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

