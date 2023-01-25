The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Holdings Decreased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,551 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $19,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total value of $986,504.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,189,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total value of $986,504.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,189,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,969 shares of company stock valued at $11,503,468 in the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $193.25 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRV. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.53.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

