Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 13,601 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 68% compared to the average daily volume of 8,090 call options.

Shares of FSLY opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41. Fastly has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Fastly had a negative net margin of 49.05% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.26 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $41,601.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 235,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,894 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $61,238.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 371,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,706 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $41,601.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 235,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 511,393 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,437 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Fastly by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 19,572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fastly by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after acquiring an additional 108,737 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 18.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FSLY shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.39.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

