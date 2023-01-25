Traders Purchase High Volume of Plug Power Call Options (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 67,887 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 33% compared to the typical volume of 50,922 call options.

Plug Power Trading Down 4.0 %

PLUG stock opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.36.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 107.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Plug Power from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Plug Power from $63.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Plug Power from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

