Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 11,147 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 76% compared to the typical volume of 6,345 put options.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Japan ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after buying an additional 27,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 25,415 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,797,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $58.08 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $47.64 and a 12-month high of $65.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.48.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.