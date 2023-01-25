Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.46 million for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 419.23% and a negative net margin of 42.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trinity Biotech will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIB. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 18.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments.

