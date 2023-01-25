Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.38.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.46 million for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 419.23% and a negative net margin of 42.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trinity Biotech will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.
Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.
