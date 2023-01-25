TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TPVG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.03 million, a P/E ratio of 65.67 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.79 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.52%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 822.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPVG. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 16.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

