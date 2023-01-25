TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Receives $12.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

TPVG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3,755.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 468,481 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 639,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 166,476 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 222.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 71,022 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 26.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 294,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $545,000. 20.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $17.98. The firm has a market cap of $417.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.67 and a beta of 1.71.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.79 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 822.27%.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

