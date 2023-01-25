Truist Financial Increases Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $79.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMD. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

Shares of AMD opened at $74.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.75. The company has a market capitalization of $120.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

