Truist Financial Increases SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $269.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $250.00 to $269.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.71% from the company’s previous close.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.52.

SIVB stock opened at $288.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.47. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $198.10 and a 1 year high of $658.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 79 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

