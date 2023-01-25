VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,850 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 3.77% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $25,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 2,692.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:REMX opened at $93.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.53. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12-month low of $74.36 and a 12-month high of $127.50.

