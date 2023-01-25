Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 219,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $67,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VGT opened at $345.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $429.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.07.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

