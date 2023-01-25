Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Stock Position Lifted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $15,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $138.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $121.30 and a 12-month high of $162.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.99 and its 200-day moving average is $136.16.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.