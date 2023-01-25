Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 360 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ARKK opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.22. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $78.25.

