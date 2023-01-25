Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,399,000 after acquiring an additional 673,725 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,163,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,242,000 after acquiring an additional 27,042 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,151,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,929,000 after acquiring an additional 324,418 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,129,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,801,000 after acquiring an additional 685,845 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 703,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,964,000 after acquiring an additional 24,609 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.14.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

In other news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $94,311.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $128.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.04. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $134.08.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($1.73). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.37% and a negative net margin of 81.76%. The firm had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

