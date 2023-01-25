Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $374,000 Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,342 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FALN opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%.

