Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Receives GBX 210 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 210 ($2.60).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($2.04) to GBX 180 ($2.23) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.72) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.85) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of LON VMUK opened at GBX 192.85 ($2.39) on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.71). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 180.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 154.99. The company has a market cap of £2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 521.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. This is an increase from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 4.62%. Virgin Money UK’s payout ratio is presently 9.46%.

In other news, insider David Duffy sold 6,285 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.22), for a total value of £11,250.15 ($13,928.62).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

