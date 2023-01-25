Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Receives GBX 210 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 210 ($2.60).

VMUK has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($2.04) to GBX 180 ($2.23) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.72) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.85) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider David Duffy sold 6,285 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.22), for a total transaction of £11,250.15 ($13,928.62).

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

Virgin Money UK Increases Dividend

LON VMUK opened at GBX 192.85 ($2.39) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 180.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 154.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 521.22. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.71).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 4.62%. Virgin Money UK’s payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

