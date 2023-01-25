Vladimir Ahmad Sells 1,000 Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Stock

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.07, for a total transaction of C$27,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$128,284.73.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

CWB opened at C$27.26 on Wednesday. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$21.21 and a one year high of C$40.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.04.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$279.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$283.51 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.99%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CWB. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.92.

About Canadian Western Bank

(Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.