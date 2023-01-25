Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Receives $25.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.14.

Several research analysts have commented on VNT shares. Bank of America downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,276.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark D. Morelli purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,706.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,276.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vontier

Vontier Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 227,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 89,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 9.5% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VNT opened at $21.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average of $20.53. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Vontier had a return on equity of 95.70% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.72%.

About Vontier

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Recommended Stories

