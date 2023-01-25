Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of WHLM opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.59. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.22.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.43%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

