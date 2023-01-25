Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of WHLM opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.59. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.22.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.43%.
Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.
