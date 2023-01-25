Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
WVVI stock opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.18. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.84.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter.
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of wine. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate.
